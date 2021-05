Photo: Kristen Holliday Smoke could be seen rising from an area near the CN Rail tracks in Westmount on Monday just before noon.

Firefighters were at the scene of a small fire near the CN Rail tracks in Westmount on Monday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to a report of a fire near the tracks at about 11:45 a.m.

The small blaze appeared to be very close to the tracks, just west of the west end of the rail bridge spanning the North Thompson River.