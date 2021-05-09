KFR, police responded to fire along a Valleyview riverbank Sunday afternoon

Photo: Kristen Holliday A fire burned vegetation and other items in an encampment along a Valleyview riverbank Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze that started in an encampment along the South Thompson River, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The fire started around noon on Sunday.

Shawn Davidson, acting platoon captain for KFR, said fire crews and police responded to reports of a column of black smoke coming from an area near Vicars Road in Valleyview.

He said one fire engine, two bush trucks and a water tender initially responded to the blaze.

“When we arrived on scene, we found a very large homeless encampment with a large amount of mixed goods burning,” Davidson said.

He said no one was in the camp when crews arrived, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Davidson said they found a number of propane tanks in the area, but none were actively burning.

“There was a whole bunch of mixed goods in the area, including pressurized canisters, for sure,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.