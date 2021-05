Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews responded to a stabbing in downtown Kamloops early Saturday morning.

According to the Kamloops RCMP watch desk, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at Third Avenue and Nicola Street.

The RCMP said one person was injured, receiving a minor wound. All parties involved were known to police, and the victim was not cooperative.

The incident is not under further police investigation at this time.