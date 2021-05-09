IH reports three days of potential COVID-19 exposure last week at Valleyview secondary

Photo: Castanet Staff

A potential COVID-19 exposure is being reported at a Kamloops high school.

According to Interior Health, exposure to the virus was possible at Valleyview secondary on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

As of Sunday morning, Valleyview secondary and Chase secondary are the only two Kamloops-Thompson school district schools on IH’s school exposure list.

The potential exposures at Chase secondary took place over four days between April 27 and April 30.

Interior Health has said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure to COVID-19 “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test-positive case.”