SD73 says students, parents should expect grad celebrations to be similar to last year's

Graduation celebrations for the class of 2021 at Kamloops high schools will look a lot like they did last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of large gatherings and forced organizers to think outside the box.

That’s the word from Bill Hamblett, SD73’s assistant superintendent for secondary schools, who told Castanet Kamloops celebrations will have to be scaled back for the second consecutive year.

“Well, last June we hardly had any cases locally,” he said. “Now we have way more.”

Last year, decisions were left up to individual schools about how to celebrate graduation in pandemic-safe fashion. That meant a lot of small ceremonies taking place over a number of days — often one student at a time, with his or her family watching, crossing the stage to receive a diploma.

“It’s going to look similar to that again this year,” Hamblett said.

“Parents will book an appointment [to watch their child cross the stage], because we can’t have dozens and dozens of people in a gym.”

Hamblett said he hopes families will make the most of the situation.

“We know commencement and graduation is an important thing for the educational community,” he said.

“It’s still a great moment for parents and their kids.”

Hamblett said parents of grads should expect to hear from their child’s school if they haven’t already.

“Schools are reaching out because there are things that need to be organized,” he said.

Hamblett said he’s hopeful things will be back to normal in time for the class of 2022.

“I sure hope so,” he said.