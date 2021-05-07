Police look for witnesses after man beaten with baseball bat in North Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are looking to speak with witnesses after a man was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat in North Kamloops last weekend.

Mounties were called to the 700-block of Fortune Drive just before 5 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an assault. Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Durango.

“Police spoke with a witness in the area, but the victim was uncooperative,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said no suspect description is available. Witnesses can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.