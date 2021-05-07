Kamloops author Michelle Good a finalist for prestigious Governor General's Literary Award

Photo: Contributed Five Little Indians, by Kamloops author Michelle Good, is a finalist for a Governor General's Literary Award in fiction.

A Kamloops author is a finalist for a prestigious Governor General’s Literary Award in fiction.

Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians is one of five finalists in the fiction category.

The book, a Giller Prize finalist last year, details the story of five young adults struggling to survive in 1960s Vancouver after having been released from a residential school.

The Governor General’s Awards are handed out by the Canada Council for the Arts.

Good’s mother, grandmother and cousins are residential school survivors, and their experiences helped form the story. Good began writing the book in the 1990s but only finished it recently.

Five Little Indians is not the only finalist with ties to the Tournament Capital. Kim Senklip Harvey’s Kamloops: An Indigenous Matriarch Story is a finalist in the drama category.

Winners in each of the 14 categories will be announced on June 1.