Call out for proposals for next phase of The Reach at TRU

Photo: TRU Community Trust This rendering shows what the campus of TRU could look like once The Reach is built out. The area circled in red is Phase 3, for which proposals are currently being sought. For context, the intersection at the bottom right-hand corner is Summit Drive and McGill Road, and the large T-shaped building in the top right is Old Main.

Thompson Rivers University has begun the next phase of its ambitious university village development gambit.

TRU has put our a request for proposals for Phase 3 of The Reach — a 1.3-acre parcel of land on the northwest corner of McGill Road and University Drive, at what is now the main gateway to the university’s campus.

According to a document posted by TRU to the BC Bid website, the university is looking for proposals from developers to acquire and build on what it calls “the McGill parcel.”

“The site is a highly prominent location fronting one of Kamloops’ most rapidly redeveloping city streets, McGill Road,” the document reads.

“This corner parcel also fronts University Drive on TRU’s campus, resulting in a high volume of foot and vehicle traffic. This location in the city’s McGill corridor boasts exceptional views of the Thompson River valley and is within walking distance to shopping, dining and schools.”

The Reach is a 30-year development plan that aims to see 7,500 new on-campus residents and 40,000 square feet of commercial space built at TRU. Phase 1 construction is partially complete and Phase 2 work is underway in the planning stages.

The project is being developed by the TRU Community Trust, which was formed as a corporate trustee in 2011 to manage on-campus development. The trustee leases land to developers on a 99-year term, with money raised going toward university initiatives.

According to the TRU document, plans for the McGill parcel are expected to include mixed-use buildings in a walkable setting.

“[The TRU Community Trust] envisions a development that includes ground-oriented retail that integrates with TRU’s public realm and pedestrianized College Drive,” the document reads.

The location of the McGill parcel is well-suited for development. Over the last decade, the stretch of McGill Road between Summit Drive and Dalhousie Drive has seen the construction of the four mixed-use Landmark Heights condo buildings, as well as three new rental apartment buildings on a parcel of land just east of Dalhousie Drive. Additional off-campus development plans are also in the works for properties further down McGill Road.

The trustee requires a minimum of 50 per cent of all residential units in The Reach to be for-sale condominiums.

Phase 1 of The Reach includes a number of residential buildings complete or under construction near the Old Main building. Phase 2 is expected to include retail and commercial space and condo-style homes on the northwest corner of Summit Drive and McGill Road.

According to plans, Phase 4 will include the replacement of McGill student housing with mixed-use development. Phase 5 is expected to see development rise along University Drive west of the Tournament Capital Centre and Hillside Stadium.

The sixth and final phase is anticipated to include low- and medium-density housing on the slopes on the northwest edge of campus.

The call for proposals for the McGill parcel is scheduled to close on June 28.