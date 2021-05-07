Interior Health issues overdose alert for Merritt, warning drug users of potential 'severe outcomes'

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health issued an overdose alert Friday for the Merritt area, urging drug users to be careful and avoid using alone.

According to the alert, benzodiazepines are being found in the drug supply in Merritt.

“Benzodiazepines continue to circulate in the drug supply across the region, and there have been recent reports of increased overdoses with severe outcomes in Merritt,” the alert reads.

“When drugs contain benzodiazepines, there is a high risk of overdose including prolonged sedation that may not respond to naloxone. It is important to give breaths and seek medical attention.”

Users are encouraged to get their drugs checked and avoid using different substances at the same time.

Interior Health is also encouraging drug users in the Merritt area to avoid using alone and starting with a low dose.

The alert will remain in effect for at least a week.