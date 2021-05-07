No plans in place to require students, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine, TRU says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Thompson Rivers University has no plans to require students or staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus next fall.

TRU spokesman Todd Hauptman told Castanet Kamloops the university will follow all guidance from public health, and no such recommendation has been made.

“We follow the health measures from the PHO [provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry] and that will not be a requirement,” he said.

A number of post-secondary institutions in the United States, including the University of Washington in Seattle, have indicated they will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for returning students in August and September.

Other American universities have said they will not require vaccinations.

Henry has said she has no plans to require mandatory vaccines for university students in the province.

In March, days before B.C. was hit with its so-called third wave COVID-19 case surge, Henry advised B.C.’s universities to prepare for a return to full in-person learning beginning next fall.

Hauptman said TRU is encouraging everyone in its community to be vaccinated.

“Broad vaccination of the public is necessary to ensure a safe return to campus in September,” he said.

“TRU is encouraging anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine to get one as soon as they can.”