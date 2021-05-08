Kamloops Mounties out of line in violent 2010 arrest of youth worker at gunpoint, expert says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Mounties were overreacting when they violently arrested a youth-care worker at gunpoint in 2010, according to an expert in police use of force.

Michael McLellan is suing two police officers and the RCMP, alleging their “gross negligence” during an arrest outside a school in 2010 left him permanently disabled, unable to work and, at times, homeless.

His civil trial is underway in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

McLellan was 31 on Feb. 11, 2010, when his job as a youth worker took him to the campus of Twin Rivers Education Centre on Holt Street. Court heard one of his clients, a 17-year-old student at the school, was in trouble after allegedly bringing a knife to class and threatening a teacher.

McLellan said he left the school with the teen. The two were in the school’s parking lot when police arrived.

Court heard at least one Mountie pulled a service pistol and pointed it at McLellan, ordering him to the ground.

In his testimony, McLellan said he was told to crawl on his belly toward the officer. He said a Mountie then jumped on him, landing with a knee in his back, and violently handcuffed him.

One of the arresting officers, Const. Evan Elgee, subsequently told the school’s principal that the RCMP’s policy in such a situation was to arrest everyone and sort it out later, court heard.

Dr. Orville Nickel, a former RCMP sergeant who is now an expert on police use of force, said Friday that statement flies in the face of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“In my view, Section 7 [of the Charter] does not concur with that,” he said.

Nickel, who previously testified at the Braidwood Inquiry into the 2007 death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at YVR, also took issue with a letter provided to McLellan by former RCMP Supt. Yves Lacasse — then the city’s top cop — that said the force used in his 2010 arrest was minimal.

“When officers approach a suspect with their firearms aimed at a suspect, that is considered deadly use of force — because what are you going to do if the subject resists? The next step is to actually apply deadly force,” Nickel said.

“That’s the highest level of force authorized by law.”

McLellan’s client was alleged to have threatened to cut the throat of a teacher and was believed to have been in possession of a knife.

Court has heard police were taking the allegation very seriously. Mounties were dispatched to the school with a radio tone alert — something reserved for the most serious police calls, including robberies in progress and reports of shots fired.

In a report Nickel prepared in 2017 after reviewing the case, he said he believed the situation was “calm” by the time Mounties arrived.

“When the officers arrived at the school, the circumstances had been resolved and the matter was calm,” Nickel’s report reads.

Nickel said Mounties were well-equipped to safely deal with the situation at TREC on the day of McLellan’s arrest without firearms or use of force.

“Four police officers arrived all simultaneously, and they were looking for one subject,” he said.

“If there had been any resistance by that subject, four officers would have been more than enough.”

Nickel suggested the situation could have turned deadly if the circumstances were different — if, for example, McLellan was holding the teen's knife in his hand when police arrived, and if one of the officers were to perceive that as a threat.

“The tone alert went off, and that raises the reaction," Nickel said.

"They drove there in Code 3 [with lights and sirens on] … which raises your adrenaline even further. When the two officers first arrived, they exited the car with their guns drawn, so the decision to use deadly force was made before they even exited their cars in the parking lot. So it’s not surprising what happened.”

Nickel said McLellan would not have been arrested or targeted by police had officers done their job correctly.

“Mr. McLellan should never have been arrested," he said.

"They should have taken the time to find out who was who and then deal with the matter that way. Mr. McLellan was wrongfully arrested.”

McLellan’s lawsuit names Elgee and RCMP Const. Carla Peters, as well as the national police force and provincial and federal governments, as defendants.

Elgee was one of a handful of Kamloops Mounties implicated in a well-documented 2010 incident in which officers and jail guards watched via closed-circuit video while two women engaged in sex acts in the city detachment’s drunk tank.

Criminal charges against Elgee following the sex-in-cells incident were stayed before trial. The trial of Cpl. Rick Brown, the watch commander at the time of the incident, heard the city detachment was an exceptionally dysfunctional place in 2010. Brown was acquitted following a trial on one count of breach of trust.

Elgee and Peters have both since moved on from the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

Court has heard McLellan has been largely unable to work since the incident, due to physical and emotional injuries.

McLellan’s civil trial, which began on Monday, is expected to last three weeks.