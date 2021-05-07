Mountie, volunteer fire chief team up to rescue dog in Logan Lake

Photo: Margot Wikjord Chevy wearing a festive handkerchief at Christmas time and RCMP Const. Kyle Vanditmars with Chevy following her rescue

An RCMP officer and fire chief of the volunteer fire department in Logan Lake joined forces recently to rescue a dog from above a large waterfall.

A bystander hiked into cell phone range on April 28 at 11:10 a.m. to call for help after an elderly couple’s dog became stuck on a ledge part way down a cliff that overlooks Mimi Falls.

“The pup’s owners, and bystanders were unable to safely reach Chevy, the nearly 80-pound, seven-year-old, American Bulldog Terrier cross. Chevy, who was a rescue herself, had become stuck in a precarious position overlooking the 30-meter deep rocky canyon,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

Logan Lake RCMP officer Const. Kyle Vanditmars hiked to the Mimi Falls lookout to speak with Chevy’s owners and assess the situation. He found that Chevy had managed to scramble down a steep dirt embankment and was about three meters below the top of the cliff.

“Const. Vanditmars was joined on site by Fire Chief Doug Wilson. The two first responders quickly worked together, and using climbing and rappelling gear, the pair safely retrieved Chevy from the ledge and returned her to her family,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.