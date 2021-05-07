Kamloops man who hid webcam in ex's bedroom will avoid criminal record if he completes probation

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man who hid a camera in his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom so he could spy on her after their breakup will not have a criminal record if he can stay out of trouble for 18 months, a judge has ruled.

The 29-year-old’s identity cannot be published due to a court-ordered ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He was sentenced on Friday in Kamloops provincial court to a conditional discharge with 18 months of probation, meaning he will have no record if he completes the term without incident.

Court heard the couple was together for two years before splitting up in April of 2018. Two months later, the man moved out of the Valleyview house the couple had shared to allow his ex to take over the lease.

On June 30, 2018, about a month after the man had moved out, the woman was retrieving a dog toy from beneath her dresser when she discovered a wifi-connected video camera.

Police later discovered photos and videos from the camera on the man’s cellphone.

Defence lawyer Brad Smith said the man’s motive was not sexual, and there was no evidence the man disseminated or regularly accessed the clips and photos in his possession.

According to Smith, the man installed the camera in order to prove it was the woman’s fault the relationship came to an end.

Smith argued for a conditional discharge, in part to make sure the man’s future job prospects are not hampered.

The man has no previous criminal history.

The Crown had been seeking a sentence of two years of probation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sided with Smith, ruling a discharge would not be contrary to the public interest.

For the length of his probation term, the man will be required to stay away from his ex.