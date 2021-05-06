Kamloops product Logan Stankoven scores game-winner as Canada wins U-18 world championship

Photo: Hockey Canada

The Tournament Capital’s own Logan Stankoven scored the game-winner on Thursday as Canada beat Russia 5-3 to win gold at the 2021 IIHF U-18 Men’s Hockey Championship in Texas.

Also scoring for Canada in the win were captain Shane Wright, 15-year-old North Vancouver phenom Connor Bedard and Brennan Othmann.

Stankoven, a city product who also plays for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL, managed eight points (4-4-8) in the tournament, which he led with a plus-14 rating.

The win earned Canada its first U-18 gold medal since 2013, when the team was led by Connor McDavid.