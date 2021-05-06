173478
Kamloops  

High end tools seized following traffic stop, Kamloops Mounties say

Cops seize high-end tools

Police seized valuable high-end tools after an eagle-eyed constable made a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Valleyview.

According to Mounties, an officer making patrols along Valleyview Drive at about 1:15 a.m. pulled over a vehicle with no insurance decal.

“The vehicle was stopped on Battle Street and, during the course of the investigation, high-end tools were discovered in its trunk,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The license plate and tools were seized.”

Evelyn said a Kamloops man was issued tickets and his vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

