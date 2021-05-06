173620
Kamloops  

SKSS student one of two B.C. winners of Skills Canada woodworking competition

Student wins trades award

A South Kamloops secondary student is one of two winners of a Skills Canada B.C. woodworking challenge.

Roko Huser, a Grade 12 trades student, made a maple box with detailed dovetailing and an inlaid three-dimensional design on the lid.

“The wood is from a pallet I took apart myself and the design was just something that popped into my head,” he said.

“I knew I wanted to do hand-cut dovetail joints because they are aesthetically pleading, and the top is just a fun little pattern.”

Huser said it took about two weeks to complete the project.

“The most challenging part was to cut the dovetails by hand,” he said.

“You have to be very precise and patient to cut the pieces to fit each other perfectly.”

The competition was open to students in grades 10 through 12.

