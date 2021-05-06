Suspect sought after youths report being subjected to 'sexual gestures' on Kamloops city bus

Photo: RCMP Police are hoping to track down this man after reports of lewd acts on a city bus on Wednesday.

Police are hoping tips from the pubic will help them track down a suspect after two youths reported being subjected to "lewd" gestures on a Kamloops city bus on Wednesday.

According to Mounties, a young teen and their younger sibling were on a bus at about 4 p.m. when the incident took place.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the children said the suspect made sexual gestures.

“The kids exited the bus in the Columbia Street West area and, a short time later, noted the same man on foot, looking at them,” she said.

“The youths sought adults nearby and explained what happened.”

Evelyn praised the youths for reporting the "lewd behaviour" to police.

“Police are releasing an image of the alleged suspect with hope that someone will be able to identify him, or he’ll come forth and help us further our investigation,” she said.

The suspect is described as a black man standing six-foot-one and wearing a yellow T-shirt with ripped blue jeans and black hair.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.