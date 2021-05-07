City to consider opening parks spaces for fitness classes amid ongoing pandemic

Photo: Castanet Staff

A joint motion presented by two city councillors will seek to open designated areas in Kamloops parks to better facilitate outdoor fitness classes.

Coun. Kathy Sinclair said she worked to prepare the motion along with Coun. Sadie Hunter. If passed, staff will work to make some outdoor spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis for a year, for professional organizations.

Rates would be set for reserving the space, comparable to a similar outdoor fitness program in Kelowna.

The motion is to be debated in council’s May 18 meeting. It comes as fitness businesses are voicing concern over impacts from pandemic-related public health orders restricting indoor classes.

“It’s showing that we’re listening and that we want to help, but also managing to cover some of those costs,” Sinclair said.

She said the City of Kelowna has allowed professional, insured non profits or businesses to obtain a lower rate for booking particular parks for fitness classes.

According to Sinclair, they can book a particular park space for $80 a month, or $425 for a season, from April 1 to the end of October.

“Looking at the City of Kamloops, we don’t have anything like that, we just have various rates for different parks around the city,” Sinclair said.

In the April 20 council meeting, Coun. Arjun Singh brought up the idea of waiving park permit fees for fitness businesses, as an interim measure until public health orders were lifted.

In response, Byron McCorkell, the city’s director for community and protective services, said that there would be logistical challenges for waiving permit fees, which are “nominal,” and allow staff to ensure there are no park scheduling conflicts.

Sinclair said the motion's proposed outdoor fitness permit takes a different approach.

“To me, it’s a nice compromise between asking for the full rate from businesses and non-profits that are hurting versus waiving all the fees entirely,” Sinclair said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Acacia Pangilinian, executive director for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is calling on council to take up urgent discussions with local fitness and wellness businesses and open up city outdoor spaces to those business.

“The Chamber offers support in facilitating these urgent conversations,” Pangilinian said.

“While we recognize that our parks and outdoor spaces are precious assets used by many different groups and that there will be logistical challenges in facilitating expanded use of our outdoor civic spaces, we believe that the unprecedented circumstances posed by the pandemic on our fitness and wellness businesses require urgent and generous action.”

Sinclair said it’s important for people to understand that city council can’t actually financially aid businesses.

“We’re pretty limited in how we can help, even if we see a need,” she said.

“But for example, for the restaurants, we were able to extend sidewalks. With the parks, we’re able to make use of those. Really, we’re limited by the community charter in how we can help businesses. Sometimes people don’t understand that.”