Regional film commission says Kamloops area is seeing uptick in production activity

Photo: Lionsgate Power Rangers (2017) filmed many scenes in and around Kamloops, including this action sequence on Victoria Street near Third Avenue.

Regional film officials are noting a significant uptick in production in and around Kamloops.

Thompson-Nicola Film Commission head Victoria Weller said the increase in action is due to the efforts of regional communities and film officials.

“Productions are attracted to Kamloops’ diversity in housing and business areas, and the dramatic landscape of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc lands,” Weller said in a news release.

“We’re so grateful to our communities, residents and businesses for their support in helping to attract and provide locations for the productions wishing to film here.”

Recent shoots have included CBC Kids’ Daisy and the Gumboot Kids and Reel One Entertainment’s Just Clicked.

A project called The Edge of Sleep is slated to begin filming in the coming days, and a movie called Death Pursuit is expected to start filming this month in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Merritt and Spences Bridge. Additionally, a feature film about a family of livestock auctioneers called The Ringmen is expected to film in Kamloops, Cache Creek and Ashcroft this summer.

“We get calls from producers asking about our region’s local crew, and the amount of experienced crew directly impacts decisions if a production will film here or not,” Weller said, noting the TNFC is also looking for family homes for shoots and rentals for crew.

“We’ve had tremendous response from Kamloops residents wishing to have their homes as locations, and we’re seeing more larger family homes to aid upcoming productions. All productions need houses as locations, and we want to hire local, so now’s the time to contact the film commissioner.”

Anyone looking to register their home as a potential location for filming can contact the TNFC at 250-377-2594 or filmthompsonnicola.com.