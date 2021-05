Photo: Castanet Staff

Police in Kamloops are looking to track down the owner of a mobility scooter recently found abandoned in Westsyde.

The red scooter was found just before midnight on Bank Road on April 23.

“No one was located in the area,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police seized the scooter for safe keeping but, so far, no one has claimed ownership.”

Anyone with information about the scooter and its ownership can call police at 250-828-3000.