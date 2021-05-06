Kamloops Mounties hand TNRD financial investigation over to specialized RCMP unit

Photo: Castanet Staff

Local Mounties have called in a specialized RCMP financial-crimes investigative team to look into a potentially criminal spending scandal at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

In March, TNRD representatives contacted the Kamloops RCMP detachment and turned over evidence thought to potentially be “associated to criminality,” police said.

On Thursday, city Mounties announced a specialized unit — a B.C. RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) sensitive investigations unit specializing in financial integrity probes — was taking over the case.

“Following an assessment of the information presented, the Kamloops RCMP was able to establish a better understanding of the scope of that investigation and conduct internal consultations surrounding the most appropriate and timely police response in terms of resourcing and expertise,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a news release.

“FSOC will be the lead investigative unit for this case and Kamloops RCMP will assist them as needed. FSOC will bring the expertise and resources necessary to ensure a thorough investigation with public interest in mind.”

The police probe came in the wake of Kamloops This Week reporting in February that detailed the spending habits of former TNRD executive Sukh Gill, alleging he spent more than $500,000 of taxpayer money in five years on expenses including lavish dinners and hotel stays.

The investigation is ongoing.