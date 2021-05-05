Number of new COVID-19 cases in Kamloops rose slightly last week, but remains relatively low

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area rose slightly last week but remains low compared to figures recorded in January and February.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 between April 25 and May 1.

That number is up from 46 the previous week — an increase of 24 per cent.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the peak of case counts in the Kamloops area, the local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 each week.

Over the last six weeks for which there is data, the Kamloops local health area has been averaging 54 new cases per week.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.