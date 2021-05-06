Tourism Kamloops CEO says marketing, digital strategies will keep Kamloops 'top of mind' when travel is encouraged

Photo: Contributed Tobiano Golf Course

Although the latest round of public health orders brought a new wave of difficulty for tourism operators, the head of Tourism Kamloops says she is hopeful the summer season can be saved.

Bev DeSantis said Tourism Kamloops is continuing to build its marketing around awareness campaigns, and is working with local businesses to update digital strategies to ensure that when restrictions begin to lift, visitors will be attracted to the area.

“Although our strategies for the most part have not been inviting people to our city, we have been working diligently to keep our area top of mind when things open up,” DeSantis told Castanet Kamloops.

According to DeSantis, Kamloops will be a “very desirable destination” once travel is encouraged again. In mid-2020, as COVID-19 case numbers dipped and regional travel picked up, she said the Tournament Capital was outpacing the provincial average for overnight stays.

“We’re not crowded, a lot of our destination development is outdoor and wide open spaces, and we’re accessible, as far as all roads lead in and out of Kamloops, and a short drive from the Lower Mainland, Alberta, and all over the province,” she said.

DeSantis said the most recent public health orders discouraging travel brought “tremendous cancellations with our accommodators” — another blow to an industry that contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Kamloops’ economy in 2019.

“Golf Kamloops, in one day, had $100,000 worth of revenue canceled after the announcement was made,” DeSantis said.

She said this has a ripple effect to the whole city.

“When people come here for a golf vacation, they stay overnight at accommodations, they eat, they shop, they drink wine, they drink local beer. So that whole ripple effect when tourism doesn't happen greatly affects our community.”

This summer, DeSantis said she is still expecting mostly regional tourism.

She said she is hopeful summer will bring movement of B.C. residents through the region, as well as travellers from Alberta — a key Kamloops tourism market — if our neighbouring province is able to lower its COVID-19 numbers.

DeSantis said Tourism Kamloops is preparing marketing videos, updating destination experiences and having conversations with local businesses to ensure they are ready with digital and social media strategies when travel restrictions begin to lift.

“We really use this strategy to make our destination more competitive, as far as a marketing perspective goes, ” she said.

"We're hopeful that we can save our summer again with our Western Canada visitation, that drive market that is so important to our area.”