ASK Wellness to run new subsidized seniors housing project in Merritt

Photo: Google Maps A new subsidized housing development for seniors will be built at 2230 Quilchena Ave. in Merritt.

Seniors in need of housing in Merritt will soon have additional options.

The provincial government has announced a 44-unit rental project in the Nicola Valley city.

“These new homes will help seniors live independently and stay connected to their community,” said David Eby, attorney general and minister responsible for housing.

“Providing homes people can afford in every corner of the province is our goal, and today’s announcement is great news for these seniors and the greater community.”

The apartments will be built on provincially owned land at 2230 Quilchena Ave. According to the province, the development will include studio, one-bedroom and accessible apartments within a four-storey building.

The project will be operated by ASK Wellness, which is receiving about $4.7 million from the province’s Building B.C.: Community Housing Fund.

“We are very excited for what this new housing will provide to the city of Merritt, in particular those who have found it challenging to find safe and affordable housing,” said Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness.

“This new facility is being created to honour the needs of our local aging population by providing housing to residents who are 55 and older with rental fees geared to their income. After 14 years of operations in Merritt, we have seen the growing gap in accessible housing for seniors and, with Cedar Terrace, we are narrowing that gap.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.