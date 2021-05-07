Thirty months in prison for Kamloops man who sexually assaulted friend inside abandoned business

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man who committed the “terrifying” sexual assault of an acquaintance inside an abandoned business has been ordered to spend more than two years in prison.

Christopher Mathieu was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault stemming from an incident that took place in the early-morning hours of Dec. 19, 2020.

Court heard Mathieu, 34, and a female friend were inside a shuttered Kamloops business — a storefront that had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He took her cellphone into the abandoned space, court heard, and she followed him in an attempt to get it back.

“When she came through the doors, Mr. Mathieu closed the doors and locked them behind her,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

“He grabbed her clothes and threw her to the ground.”

Court heard Mathieu brandished an imitation firearm — a gun the woman believed to be real.

“Mr. Mathieu pointed the prop gun at [her] and said he wanted her,” Drake said.

“She asked him not to kill her. She felt like she couldn’t breathe because his body was on top of her, and she thought she might die.”

Mathieu proceeded to touch the woman sexually. She eventually broke free and fled. Mathieu was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since.

A court-ordered ban prohibits the publishing of any information that could identify the woman.

Drake said the attack was particularly scary.

“This was not a penetrative sexual assault, but it was a particularly terrifying sexual assault,” she said.

The woman has had a tough time in the months since the attack, Drake said.

“As a result of this she’s been unable to work,” she said.

“She has a great deal of fear in her life. She says she has a fear of life and a fear of being alone and a fear of others. … She said, emotionally, this crime has torn her to pieces. She has had nightmares and flashbacks that leave her with anxiety, and she feels unsafe to walk down the street.”

Mathieu has a criminal record including two sex-related convictions — possession of child pornography, for which he spent 170 days in jail in 2016, and committing an indecent act, which landed him a 70-day jail sentence the following year.

Mathieu apologized in court.

“I’m very sorry,” he said.

“I’ve got to better myself and prove that I’m as straightforward as possible.”

Mathieu was ordered to spend 30 months behind bars. After being given credit for time served since his arrest, he has 21 months remaining.

Once he is released from prison, Mathieu will be bound by strict probation conditions for three years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.