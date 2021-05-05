The mid-week farmers' market kicked off for the 2021 season on Wednesday morning

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Farmers' Market kicked off their Wednesday market this week.

The mid-week Kamloops Farmers' Market kicked off Wednesday morning, with a row of local vendors set up along Victoria Street.

Wednesday markets will run until the end of October, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stands selling everything from produce to bakery items and artwork will be set up weekly in the 400-block of Victoria Street, in front of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building.

The weekend market is also operating on Saturdays along St. Paul Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Saturday Farmers' Market will also run until the end of October.