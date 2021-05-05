City of Kamloops looking for community feedback on strategic directions for future North Shore Neighbourhood Plan

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is looking for more community feedback to help shape a draft plan for the North Shore.

On Tuesday, the city said it has set up an online survey and two virtual engagement sessions inviting residents to give their opinion on strategic directions that will help form the new North Shore Neighbourhood Plan.

Jason Locke, the city’s community planning and sustainability manager, said in a statement staff have developed these strategic directions based on input from the public.

“The next steps are to get the public’s input on these directions, identify anything that might be missing, and develop the draft plan,” Locke said.

Throughout the fall, the city said it held dozens of meetings and engagement sessions where it asked the community to share its vision for the North Shore.

In the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan Strategic Directions document, concepts and strategies brought forward in these meetings have been organized by neighbourhood character areas and topic areas, such as housing, environment, heritage and culture, and parks.

On April 20, the city reviewed strategic directions for the North Shore plan and approved staff to move forward with another round of public consultation before putting together the plan’s first full draft.

A survey will be open until June 30, and two virtual engagement sessions will take place through Zoom — at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 2 and June 9.

Those interested in reviewing the strategic directions document, accessing the survey or registering for the engagement sessions should go to the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.