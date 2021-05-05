Potential COVID-19 exposure at Chase secondary, Interior Health says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Interior Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 school exposure at a Kamloops-area high school.

According to health officials, a virus exposure at Chase secondary took place over four days last week — April 27 through April 30.

Chase secondary joins Bert Edwards, Westmount and Kamloops School of the Arts on the list of SD73 schools reporting recent exposures.

Interior Health said the school exposure list indicates potential exposures “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test-positive case.”