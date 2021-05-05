Community services reports fewer dog bites in the first quarter of 2021 compared to previous years

Photo: Kristen Holliday At a committee meeting Thursday, the Community Services Division presented statistics for the number of dog bites reported in the first few months of 2021

Reported instances of dogs biting humans or animals have decreased in the first few months of 2021 when compared to previous years, according to statistics collected by the City of Kamloops.

The quarterly statistics were presented by Tammy Blundell, community services manager, to the community services committee at a meeting last week.

From January to March 2021, there have been two reported instances of dogs biting humans — down from seven in the first quarter of 2020 and eight in 2019.

There were four instances of dogs biting another animal in 2021, down from seven in 2020 and eight in 2019.

There have been two reported instances of a dog injuring or killing another animal from January to March 2021.

Blundell told the committee that CSO’s deal with each attack on a case by case basis.

“Unless it comes down to it that there’s a history with that dog, usually if it gets to the point where it just injures, we don’t go after the dog that has bitten for it to be put down,” Blundell said.

“It’s usually deemed status of aggression, or if there is a long history, then they will have to go through the long process of insurance and the whole works.”

However, Blundell said if a dog kills another animal, especially another dog, action will typically be taken.

“We’ll take custody of it and look to put that dog down,” she said.