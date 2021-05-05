Police looking for man who smashed window, broke into car at Cache Creek motel

Photo: RCMP Police in Ashcroft are looking to speak with this man, seen in the area of a Cache Creek motel on April 8.

Police west of Kamloops are looking for a suspect after a window was smashed last month at a Cache Creek motel.

Ashcroft RCMP said they were called to the Sundowner Motel at about 7:15 p.m. on April 8 after a window was smashed.

“Video surveillance from the motel shows the unknown suspect, who is described as an older male with grey hair, of a slim build, seen wearing a jacket with a large Sons of Anarchy-type crest on the back,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Investigators believe that the same suspect also broke into a motor vehicle the same evening.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.