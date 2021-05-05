Police look for information, witnesses after man grabbed, punched in Brock parking lot

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them locate a suspect in a seemingly random assault last week outside a busy Brocklehurst grocery store — possibly a case of mistaken identity.

Mounties were called to the Save-On Foods parking lot at 1800 Tranquille Rd. At about 7 p.m. on April 29 for a report of an assault.

“According to the victim, a man associated to a white Toyota SUV grabbed him by the throat and punched him in the head before driving away,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The victim suspected it was a case of mistaken identity.”

Evelyn said police are looking for information about the assault, and investigators are hoping to speak with a woman in a red car who checked on the victim afterward.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.