Mayor Ken Christian says comments about 'repatriating' homeless need to stop

People living rough on Kamloops streets, regardless of where they are from, need to be provided essential social services, according to Mayor Ken Christian.

Christian raised the issue during Tuesday’s city council meeting, as councillors and staff were discussing social issues along West Victoria Street.

Christian addressed correspondence he said he has received from the public, claiming some homeless people are being drawn to Kamloops from across the country.

“There is no length of stay required to become a citizen of Kamloops,” Christian told council.

“This sort of repatriating the homeless really needs to stop.”

Christian said he thinks it’s likely Kamloops is receiving residents into its homeless population from smaller communities in the region.

“If you’re down on your luck in Barriere or Chase or Logan Lake, this would likely be where you would come to avail yourselves of some of the services because that’s what you get when you’re a city,” Christian said.

“To suggest that we’re attracting people from Moncton, N.B. and Brandon, Man. as people often write us, that’s categorically not true. And I think that needs to be emphasized.”

Christian said the community is doing “the best we can” to provide services people need.

“These are our residents, and like it or not, we are going to provide those kinds of services before someone starves on our street, or freezes to death, or those kinds of heinous outcomes.”

This viewpoint was shared by Byron McCorkell, the city’s community and protective services director, who had just shared a presentation detailing the department’s activities, including those related to addressing social issues, in 2020.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked McCorkell if there is any tool the city can use to alleviate social issues occurring near supportive housing developments along West Victoria.

“It shouldn’t be on our city to pay constantly for the police and fire truck and ambulance to be going there daily. Somewhere along the line, I’m hoping we can go talk to partners that provide these housing units, to say what’s going on here, because we can’t have this happening,” Sarai said.

Sarai added he understood the difficult adjustment that individuals coming out of homelessness, or who are dealing with addiction, have to make.

In response, McCorkell said there is a high number of emergency calls because the client group requires it.

“There is a high propensity for them to need medical attention and or police. So that service call, they are residents of Kamloops whether we like it or not. They are here. They are Kamloopians,” McCorkell said.

“We’re trying to get them out of where they are into what we more would expect of individuals, to be living independently in an apartment. But when they’re coming at it from the point of view from addiction to a chemical substance that is 100 times worse than anything we’ve ever seen before, to expect them to suddenly be able to play by the rules, it’s just not going to work. There are going to be challenges throughout that continuum and all we can do is encourage them to access the resources that are given to them.”

Coun. Sarai said he isn’t blaming the individuals who are seeking help, or suggesting they aren’t Kamloops residents, but said that if the amount of disturbance noted by business owners along West Victoria Street occurred in another neighbourhood, more measures would be put in place by the city.

He called for a renewed emphasis to see more wrap-around services put in place.

“I feel for the people of West Victoria Street,” Sarai said.

“Because to me, I’m from Vancouver 25 years ago, it’s almost like the tip of Hastings Street, it’s got such a concentration of it, [businesses] are feeling the pressure.”