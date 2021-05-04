173325
WolfPack, KYSA strike deal aimed at growing soccer in Kamloops

Thompson Rivers University and the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association are joining forces to grow the beautiful game in the Tournament Capital.

TRU and the KYSA announced their formal partnership on Tuesday. The deal aims to see WolfPack players and coaches acting as mentors with the KYSA.

TRU hopes to benefit from the increased promotion of its soccer program to KYSA families, while youth soccer players will have the opportunity to improve their skills under the tutelage of U-Sports coaches and athletes.

“It’s more important than ever to support each other, and we are excited to formalize our partnership with the TRU WolfPack soccer team,” said Missy Cederholm, KYSA executive director.

“Many of our young players look up to these athletes and some of them go on to become these athletes. We look forward to our growing partnership which will help to further engage our members and provide more opportunities to build connections within our soccer community.”

TRU women’s soccer head coach Mark Pennington said the partnership could create some future WolfPack soccer stars.

“We really value their support and the great work they do at the grassroots level of soccer development in our community,” he said of KYSA.

“We are looking forward to growing our relationship and continuing to inspire young players to want to play at the university level. Hopefully one day, some of these talented players will become WolfPack players of the future.”

