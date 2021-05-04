Thompson River rises one metre in 10 days at Kamloops, according to federal hydrometric data

Photo: Tim Petruk The Thompson River in Kamloops rose one metre in the 10 days between April 23 and May 3.

The Thompson River continues its annual spring swell, rising a metre in less than two weeks.

According to federal hydrometric data, the Thompson hit the four-metre mark on Monday — high enough that Overlanders Beach is largely underwater.

It took 10 days for the river to rise one metre. Hydrometric data shows the river hit the three-metre mark on April 23.

The Thompson has been rising since mid-March. The river’s level bottomed out in February at 2.044 metres.

Last year, the river peaked on June 28 at 7.824 metres.