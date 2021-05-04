Kamloops Mounties trying to locate man captured on Valleyview surveillance footage

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties are looking to speak with this person, spotted in the Valleyview area early Tuesday morning.

Kamloops Mounties are looking to track down a suspect following a smash and grab in Valleyview early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 2000-block of Glenwood Drive for a report of a person breaking into two vehicles.

“According to the caller, the vehicle’s window was smashed around 3:45 a.m. and a wallet and purse were stolen, containing credit cards, identification and other valuables,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A second vehicle left unlocked was also entered.”

Evelyn said video surveillance captured a potential suspect.

“Police are looking to identify and speak with a person of interest who appears on surveillance in order to help further the investigation,” she said.

“If you are the person in the image, or know why it is, please reach out to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.