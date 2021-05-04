Snowbirds jets return to Kamloops for brief flyover, pit stop en route to Vancouver Island

Photo: Tim Petruk Canadian Forces Snowbirds jets sit on the tarmac at Kamloops Airport on Tuesday. The squadron touched down briefly at Fulton Field for refuelling en route to Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds made a brief return to the skies above the Tournament Capital on Tuesday, flying over the city before stopping at Fulton Field en route to Vancouver Island.

The acrobatic jets flew over North Kamloops and Brocklehurst at about 1:50 p.m.

The Snowbirds said the brief visit was a last-minute refuelling stop.

Last year, the Snowbirds remained grounded in Kamloops for months after one of the squadron’s jets crashed in Brocklehurst on May 17, 2020, killing Capt. Jenn Casey and injuring a pilot.

“While the team is glad to have the opportunity to stop in Kamloops again, the stop is also bittersweet as it reminds us of our tremendous loss last year,” reads a statement from the Snowbirds issued on Tuesday afternoon.

“Capt. Casey’s legacy of inspiration will continue to be honoured by her team and throughout our 2021 season.”