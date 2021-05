Photo: Tim Petruk

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

RCMP say the crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing. There were no injuries. More information will be released later today.

ORIGINAL 11:50 a.m.

A crash has blocked the Battle Street exit of the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops.

All lanes of the off-ramp are blocked as crews clear the wreck. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries are unknown.