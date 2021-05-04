Collision blocked Battle Street Highway 1 off-ramp Tuesday morning

Photo: Tim Petruk

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

A man has received a court date and a violation ticket following Tuesday morning's crash on Battle Street, according to police.

The collision between a car and a tanker truck occurred just before 11:15 a.m., near the Trans-Canada Highway exit ramp. No one was injured in the accident.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the car's driver received a ticket for an unsafe lane change, along with an appearance notice for driving while prohibited.

The car was towed from the scene, according to Evelyn.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

RCMP say the crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing. There were no injuries. More information will be released later today.

ORIGINAL 11:50 a.m.

A crash has blocked the Battle Street exit of the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops.

All lanes of the off-ramp are blocked as crews clear the wreck. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries are unknown.