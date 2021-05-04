Man arrested after police called to Kamloops hotel for report of woman screaming

Photo: Castanet Staff

A woman screaming for help in a downtown Kamloops hotel room led police to clear two floors of suites on Monday, Mounties say, leading to the arrest of a man.

Police were called to the Doubletree by Hilton, in the 300-block of St. Paul Street, at about 10:15 a.m. for a report of a woman screaming for help, specifically mentioning a stabbing.

“No specific room number was provided, resulting in officers having to search two floors to find the source of the scream,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“No stabbing had occurred.”

Evelyn said a man was arrested for a number of offences, including assault, breach and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.