Kamloops-area man on trial, accused of raping two young girls between 2002 and 2005

An elderly Kamloops-area man is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court this week accused of raping a pair of young neighbour girls over a period of years nearly two decades ago.

The 72-year-old cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban covering any information that could identify the complainants.

He is charged with two counts each of sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual exploitation of a person under 14 and sexual assault. The allegations span a period between 2002 and 2005, during which time the complainants were between 11 and 15 years of age.

Court heard the two girls knew the man independently of one another — a nearby family friend of the family of one, and the neighbour of a grandparent of the other.

Both women are now in their early 30s. They told police similar stories about the man licking, touching and raping them.

One woman told police the abuse only ended when her family moved away from the man. The other woman said her abuse stopped once she started dating a boyfriend.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in a small community near Kamloops. Castanet is not naming the community because doing so could potentially identify the complainants.

When the offences are alleged to have taken place, the age of consent in Canada was 14. It was raised in 2008 to 16.

The trial is expected to conclude on Friday. The man remains free on bail.