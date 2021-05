Photo: DriveBC

Drivers on the Coquihalla are being urged to be cautious with crews working near the Great Bear Snowshed.

According to DriveBC, reduced speeds are in effect near the snowshed, between Hope and Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway.

Lane closures are in effect in the area 24 hours a day, DriveBC said.

The work is expected to continue through the end of the month.