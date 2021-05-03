Kamloops-area woman barred from filing any new legal documents after judge dismisses bid for injunction against vaccines, 5G

Photo: RCMP

A Kamloops-area woman who asked a judge for an injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccines and 5G cellular technology has been barred from filing any new legal motions.

Zsuzsanna Holland had already been deemed a vexatious litigant by B.C.’s courts, meaning she is not allowed to file any lawsuits or other civil documents, but that tag did nothing to hinder filings as part of her criminal matters — some described in court documents as “incomprehensible.”

Holland is facing charges out of Williams Lake and Kamloops. She has made dozens of applications as part of her criminal proceedings, for which she is representing herself.

In March, Holland filed a document seeking an order from a judge prohibiting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from importing or using any COVID-19 vaccines or 5G technology. The application was not successful.

Holland has also filed a number of documents with the B.C. Court of Appeal, and attempted to file private criminal charges against various judges and lawyers, as well as David Eby, B.C.’s attorney general, and Trudeau.

On Monday, a three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel barred Holland from filing anything connected to any of her ongoing criminal prosecutions, except for a conviction appeal.

Holland has previously described herself as the Chief Justice of the Universal Supreme Court of the Tsilhqot’in.