Man arrested after exposing himself to traffic in downtown Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two people spent some time in jail over the weekend after a man was seen exposing himself to passing traffic on a street in downtown Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to the 70-block of Seymour Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man exposing himself to vehicles.

“Officers located an intoxicated man matching the suspect’s description and arrested him for offences including causing a disturbance,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“An intoxicated woman was also arrested for obstruction and lodged in cells.”

Mounties seized a baton during the arrests. Evelyn said both the man and woman were released from custody once sober.

The investigation is ongoing. Evelyn said charges could be recommended once the investigation is complete.