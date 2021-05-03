Habitat for Humanity Kamloops opens second retail location, this time in Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed Officials cut the ribbon on a new Habitat for Humanity ReStore location on Saturday in Salmon Arm.

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops officially opened its second retail location over the weekend, cutting the ribbon on a new ReStore in Salmon Arm.

It’s the first expansion outside of Kamloops for the city’s Habitat for Humanity branch, one that is expected to help the non-profit fund future building projects.

“Having a second ReStore expands our community awareness, we think it will encourage more community interest. And some of that will relate into having access to additional properties for developing our affordable, attainable home ownership program,” Miller said.

“We're looking at rentals too, there’s a pretty substantial market for low and moderate income rentals. So by having the ReStore, it just expands our outreach. And we get to service more of our area.”

Miller said the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops affiliate area covers four regional districts, from Prince George to Revelstoke.

ReStore retail locations sell new and used building supplies to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. The Salmon Arm ReStore is at 1400 Trans-Canada Hwy.