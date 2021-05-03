Community service division statistics show jump in calls for service related to social issues, camp cleanups

Photo: Kristen Holliday Trash pictured on the riverbanks along Schubert Drive. Residents have voiced frustration with garbage on the North Shore and in Valleyview, with the city's community services division saying they have received 329 calls for service related to camp cleanups in the first few months of 2021.

Statistics released from the first quarter of 2021 show calls for service related to social issues and camp cleanups have nearly doubled when compared to previous years.

According to statistics presented at Thursday’s community services committee meeting, between January and April 2021, there were 329 calls to the community services division, formerly bylaws, requesting their services for social issues or temporary shelter cleanup.

A report prepared for the committee shows that in the first quarter of 2020, there were 180 calls for service related to social issues. In 2019, there were 117 such calls reported.

Tammy Blundell, the city's community services manager, told the committee the numbers reflect individual calls for service — not the number of temporary shelters they attend, as they can receive multiple calls for a single camp.

She said the team is currently working to monitor the riverbanks as the waters rise.

“We have our contractor out, and the community services officers (CSOs) cleaning up daily. We are hitting each corridor, each section, so that we’re trying to beat the river levels,” Blundell said.

“I’d say there’s three to four areas that are equally dense with temporary shelters, and [we’re] just dealing with them, and making sure we monitor each area closely for garbage.”

Blundell said they are also monitoring areas where people have dug into the riverbanks.

“That’s a big one,” she said.

Coun. Sadie Hunter asked Blundell if CSOs visit temporary shelters to encourage clean-up alone, or if they are taking outreach workers along with them to make an additional connection with those community members.

Blundell said this happens on a case-by-case basis.

“We are doing a little bit of both,” she said.

Blundell said CSOs are on daily calls with outreach service agencies when they are dealing with a vulnerable person, particularly someone who might be in connection with the RCMP.

“If we know that we have to be proactive and bring someone in, we will connect with ASK Wellness, the Canadian Mental Health Association, outreach service agencies that will support that individual when we are attending that temporary shelter.”

Barbara Berger, the city’s manager for recreation, social development and culture, said if the city is successful with securing some additional grant funding, “that is one of the most important partnerships we want to make.”

“It’s integrating outreach with the CSO officers. That’s probably one of our key parts of the application,” Berger said.