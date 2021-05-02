KFR reminding residents to be careful with smoking materials after responding to Mount Paul grass fire

Photo: Tim Petruk KFR crews responded to a grass fire near Halston Avenue and Highway 5 on Friday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is reminding residents to be cautious when discarding smoking materials after a small grass fire in the Mount Paul area sprung up on Friday afternoon.

Shawn Davidson, acting platoon captain for KFR, said the fire was near Halston Avenue and Highway 5.

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m.

“When we arrived, we found the fire was around two hectares in size,” Davidson said.

He said one engine, two bush trucks and a water tender responded to the blaze. KFR personnel were supported by crews from the BC Wildfire Service to contain the fire.

Davidson said crews remained on scene, working to extinguish the blaze, until about 9 p.m. on Friday evening.

“We just want to remind everybody to be fire safe, and properly dispose of any ignition sources,” Davidson said, adding that the cause of this fire is still unconfirmed.