RCMP numbers show 34 thefts from cars, three bicycle thefts from April 19 to 25

There were 34 reported thefts from vehicles in Kamloops this past week, a slight increase from the week before, according to police.

Downtown Kamloops saw 11 such thefts occur from April 19 to April 25. Four of these thefts occurred near Seymour Street.

Six thefts from motor vehicles occurred in Valleyview, an increase of three from the week before.

On the North Shore, there were seven thefts from cars reported to RCMP.

During the week of April 12 to 18, there were 31 thefts from vehicles recorded. From April 5 to 11, there were also 34 thefts of this type reported by police.

In an April press release, Corporal Dana Napier of the Crime Prevention Unit said in order to deter would-be thieves, it’s important to ensure items are not left inside vehicles.

“It’s important to keep in mind that something you may think of as having no value, such as a non-medical mask or empty pop can, might be exactly what someone else is looking for as they are walking by and looking into your vehicle,” Napier said.

RCMP have also released statistics for bicycle thefts. Three bicycles were reported stolen to police between April 19 and April 25.

One bicycle was stolen from a location along Ord Road in Brocklehurst, one from Fraser Street in the Sagebrush area, and one stolen from a location near Dufferin, according to police.