Lockout notice given for 1,200 B.C. hospitality workers, including those at two Kamloops hotels

Photo: Castanet Staff The Delta Kamloops is one of two city hotels at which unionized employees are on lockout notice.

Approximately 1,200 B.C. hospitality workers, including employees at two Kamloops hotels, are now facing potential lockout, according to the union Unite Here Local 40.

The union and Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR), which represents 32 hospitality businesses that have Unite Here Local 40 members — including the Plaza and Delta by Marriott, both on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops — have been without a contract since last May, Unite Here Local 40 spokeswoman Stephanie Fung said.

Most of the hotels are independent businesses, although the Holiday Inn & Suites on Howe Street in Vancouver and the Inn at Westminster Quay are managed by Atlific Hotels, which is a large hotel operating company, she said.

HIR issued 72-hour notice of a potential lockout via the B.C. Labour Relations Board on April 28.

The biggest issue for the workers is the right to be called back after the COVID-19 pandemic, and not have the employers be allowed to hire new workers, Fung said.

"All these employers are refusing to allow that," she said. "Instead, they are set to impose a lockout."

The workers are all now either laid off or working at the businesses. None are on strike.

If a lockout is imposed, workers plan to demonstrate outside the businesses, and set up picket lines, Fung said.

"These employers are taking the first action to pressure workers to accept the current proposal, which is no recall, no severance," Fung said. "Since workers haven't agreed to that, and they don't like that contract, we believe that HIR is imposing this lockout to pressure workers to agree to this proposal."

Communities where the workers are employed include Vancouver, Victoria, Coquitlam, Richmond, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs, Kamloops, Castlegar, Fort St. John, Port Alberni, Mackenzie, Prince Rupert, and Fort St. John.

HIP spokesman Kevin Wooliams said no employees have been locked out — but the notice will remain in effect for months.

“The time has come and gone and there is nobody locked out in the province,” he said.

“For us, it’s part of the collective-bargaining process. The employers are frustrated with the fact that there’s not an agreement with this union, yet every other hotel union in the province has managed to get a contract.”

According to Wooliams, the lockout notice will remain in effect for three months.