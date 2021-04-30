Kamloops-Thompson school district has passed its budget for 2021-2022 school year

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has passed its $197-million budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

The budget covers costs associated with projected increases in enrolment.

“In my previous years as superintendent, I saw 15 years of enrolment decline,” Supt. Terry Sullivan said.

“We went from 18,000 to 13,000 students, and they were very challenging years, budget-wise. In this budget, we will see projected increased enrolment and a chance to provide some flexibility to the new leadership.”

The school district has a new superintendent and a new treasurer set to take over in the coming months.

Noteworthy budget items include more than $1 million for increased custodial staffing, which was added early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projection for student enrolment for the school year is up more than 100 students to 14,879.