Police searching for suspect after knife-wielding man holds up Sahali store

Police are looking for a suspect after a man armed with a knife held up a Sahali store on Friday afternoon.

Mounties were called to a store in the 1100-block of Columbia Street West just before 3 p.m. for a report of a robbery involving a knife.

“The suspect fled on foot through the store’s rear door,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man about 30 years old, standing five-foot-nine with a skinny build and green or blue eyes.

He was wearing a black neck gaiter pulled over his face, blue jeans and a long-sleeve black hoodie.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.